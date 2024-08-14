Le Meridien Mahabaleshwar Spa & Resort Appoints Saira Dhir as Director of Sales and Marketing

Le Meridien Mahabaleshwar Spa & Resort is pleased to announce the appointment of Saira Dhir as the new Director of Sales and Marketing. With a distinguished career spanning over 18 years in luxury hospitality, Saira brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role.

Saira began her career with Indian Hotels Co. Ltd at a Palace hotel in North India. She then continued her journey with the Taj Group, serving in various positions and locations, showcasing her versatility and dedication. Her tenure with the Taj Group laid a strong foundation for her future roles in the luxury hospitality industry.

Following her time with the Taj Group, Saira joined Thomas Cook as the General Manager Sales for Leisure Inbound. In this role, she was responsible for super luxury travel for discerning clients exploring India. Saira was also associated with The Leela Hotels, Palaces and Resorts, where she was an integral part of the regional sales team for MICE and leisure.

Saira is recognized as an enthusiastic leader with an unwavering commitment to delivering results. Her strategic thinking and pursuit of excellence have been evident throughout her career. Additionally, she is dedicated to mentoring young talent, paving the way for their growth and success in the hospitality industry.

“We are excited to have Saira join the leadership team,” said Anand Choubey, General Manager, Le Meridien Mahabaleshwar Spa & Resort. “Her wealth of experience in luxury hospitality, combined with her strategic vision and dedication, will undoubtedly drive our sales and marketing efforts to new heights.”

Le Meridien Mahabaleshwar Spa & Resort looks forward to the positive contributions Saira will bring to the team and is confident that her leadership will further enhance the resort’s reputation as a leading luxury destination.