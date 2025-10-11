Le Pain Quotidien’s Exclusive Launch Preview at The Gourmet Village, Phoenix Palladium

Le Pain Quotidien, the beloved Belgian all-day dining restaurant brand, hosted an exclusive preview evening at The Gourmet Village, Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai, in partnership with Cedarmint Global.

The evening celebrated the essence of Le Pain Quotidien, community, conversation, and wholesome food, through beautifully curated community tables where guests indulged in an array of artisanal dishes paired with fine cocktails and cheeses. It was an intimate gathering of Mumbai’s lifestyle and food enthusiasts, including Rashmi Nigam, Zara Afroz, Stephanie Timmins, and several other notable guests who enjoyed the warm, convivial ambiance and heartfelt hospitality.

The menu included Edamame Hummus Tartine, Salmon Flatbread, Watermelon & Feta Salad, Vegetable Stroganoff, Cocktail Prawns in Harissa sauce, and more, showcasing the signature blend of rustic charm and refined flavors of Le Pain Quotidien. The preview offered an authentic taste of Le Pain Quotidien’s philosophy, simple yet soulful dining experiences that bring people together over good food and great conversations.