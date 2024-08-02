Le Travenues Technology Limited announces its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024

Mumbai, India, 02nd August 2024: Le Travenues Technology Limited (NSE: IXIGO, BSE: 544192), India’s leading OTA for the Next Billion Users, announces its financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Key Performance Highlights – Q1 FY25

● Gross Transaction Value (GTV) crossed Rs. 2,988 Cr in Q1 FY25, growing by 27% YoY. Train & Flight GTV expansion of 28% YoY and Bus GTV expansion of 16% YoY for Q1 FY25 vs Q1 FY24.

● Revenue From Operations grew by 16% YoY in Q1 FY25 to Rs. 181.9 Cr from Rs. 156.6 Cr in Q1 FY24.

● Contribution Margin (CM) increased by 22% YoY for Q1 FY25, reaching Rs. 86.8 Cr. CM as a % of Revenue from Operations increased from 45% in Q1 FY24 to 48% in Q1 FY25.

● EBITDA increased by 62% to Rs. 19.2 Cr for Q1 FY25 as compared to the same period in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA plus ESOP Expenses less Other Income) increased to Rs. 20.3 Cr. for Q1 FY25, an increase of 48% from Rs. 13.7 Cr in Q1 FY24.

● Profit After Tax grew by 78% YoY in Q1 FY25 to Rs. 14.9 Cr, compared to Rs. 8.4 Cr in Q1 FY24.

Management Comments