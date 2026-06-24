LEAD Group Announces Strategic Leadership Elevations to Power Its Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

Mumbai, June 24: LED Group, India’s leading School Learning Systems company, has announced a series of strategic leadership elevations designed to strengthen the organisation as it enters its next phase of growth and innovation. The appointments reinforce LEAD Group’s commitment to scaling its impact to 12 million students across 25,000 schools by 2030, advancing technology-led learning solutions, and accelerating innovation to improve student outcomes at scale.

As part of these changes, Ajay Kashyap will transition to the role of Chief Executive Officer, Ms Curie.AI, LEAD Group’s AI-first Solutions business. In his new role, Ajay will spearhead the development of AI products for personalised learning and teacher empowerment to help shape the future of education.

To further strengthen its leadership team, LEAD Group has elevated three senior leaders to its Leadership Team.

Soham Mukherjee steps up as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Soham will spearhead LEAD Group’s expansion by accelerating school partnerships, unlocking new growth opportunities, and deepening the company’s reach across India to impact more students.

Indranil Banerjee has been promoted to Chief Product Officer (CPO). Indranil will lead product strategy and innovation across LEAD Group’s portfolio, driving the development of student-centric solutions that strengthen classroom impact and improve learning outcomes.

Guruprasad Holla has been elevated to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Guruprasad will lead LEAD Group’s technology vision, focusing on building scalable, secure, and future-ready systems that enable the company to deliver learning outcomes at scale.

Commenting on the appointments, Sumeet Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO, LEAD Group, said, “As LEAD Group enters a new phase of growth, innovation, and impact, strengthening our leadership team is critical to achieving our long-term vision. We are fortunate to have a vast reservoir of talent who we can promote to take on larger roles – Ajay, Indranil, Guruprasad, and Soham are each role models of mission-aligned leaders who have played an important role in LEAD’s journey. We are committed to promoting talent from within as we take excellent education to every child in India.”

The leadership changes reflect LEAD Group’s continued focus on building a future-ready organisation that can drive sustainable growth while expanding access to high-quality education. Together, the strengthened leadership team will play a key role in accelerating the company’s mission of transforming school education and helping every child realise their full potential.