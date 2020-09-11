Leading everyday hygiene brand Raho Safe distributes free Sanitary Pads to women-in-need in Delhi NCR and Rajasthan

Raho Safe, the sister concern of leading hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe, recently distributed free Sanitary Pads in different parts of Delhi NCR and Rajasthan, including remotely located slum areas. The company reached out to approximately 1000 women with an aim to promote healthy menstruation practices.

According to the reports by the National Family Health Survey nearly 336 million women are menstruating in India and only about 121 million (roughly 42 per cent) are using sanitary napkins, locally or commercially produced. Even though India has made great strides in addressing the taboo against menstruation and ensuring access to sanitary pads to those who cannot afford them; a lot still needs to be done.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister during his recent Independence Day address mentioned that more than 5 crore sanitary napkins have already been provided to women in a short time through Jan Aushadhi Kendras. With Raho Safe sanitary pads, the brand aims to become a changemaker and contribute to the government’s objective as well. Raho Safe sanitary pads are designed with 5 layer protection and offer users with the best rash-free experience. The product is 100% leak-proof and helps replace foul odour with floral fragrance. The pack also includes free biodegradable disposable bags. Acclaimed actor, influencer, and entrepreneur Jacqueline Fernandez is the brand ambassador for the range.

Speaking about this, Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe, said, “In continuation with Raho Safe’s vision of ensuring access to affordable and sustainable menstrual hygiene products for women, we recently distributed Raho Safe six sanitary pads each to approximately 1000 women in and around Delhi NCR and Rajasthan area. We also handed over sanitary pads to various Panchayat heads so that they could further send it to more women in their areas. We will be continuing this every month. The Covid-19 has affected the livelihoods of many people especially those who are already economically weak. Many in these socio-economic strata are therefore either reluctant to spend on sanitary pads or cannot buy them due to lack of monetary means. This could mean many girls and young women going back to their previous ways of handling periods by using rags, affecting their health in a major way. Our aim is to help them avoid this dilemma apart from raising awareness on the need for better hygiene and sanitation.”

The Raho Safe brand was launched right before the Covid-19 pandemic and gained popularity amidst the consecutive increase in demand for hand sanitizers and other sanitation and everyday hygiene products. Raho Safe is not only a more affordable range but also high quality. Some leading products under the Raho Safe banner include an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, anti-dust mask, multipurpose surface protectant, and the Raho Safe hand wash. Digitally Raho Safe products can be found on https://www.rahosafe.com/ and across leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Nykaa, and Flipkart.