Learnbay Collaborates with IIT Guwahati (E&ICT Academy) to Launch Executive and Advanced Data Analytics Programs

25th June 2024 Bangalore, Karnataka, India Learnbay, a leading ed-tech company specializing in Data Science education, is thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration with the prestigious E&ICT Academy Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. This partnership will bring forth two innovative programs: the Executive Program in Data Science and AI and the Advanced Data Analytics Program.

These programs are designed to equip professionals and aspiring data scientists with cutting-edge skills and knowledge, leveraging the academic excellence of IIT Guwahati and the industry expertise of Learnbay. The Executive Program in Data Science and AI spans 400 hours and offers a comprehensive curriculum with a two-day campus immersion program and guest lectures from IIT Guwahati faculty. Participants will earn a joint certification from IIT Guwahati and Learnbay. The Advanced Data Analytics Program, spanning 200 hours, is designed to provide in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience in data analytics, preparing participants for the industry’s challenges with real-world case studies and projects.

These comprehensive programs aim to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, ensuring that participants are industry-ready and equipped to handle complex data challenges.

Krishna Kumar, CEO of Learnbay, commented on the collaboration, “We are immensely proud to partner with E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati, a beacon of academic excellence in India. This collaboration is a significant milestone for Learnbay as we continue to empower professionals with the skills required to excel in the rapidly evolving fields of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. Our joint programs are designed to provide a robust learning experience that combines rigorous academic training with practical industry insights. We believe this partnership will play a crucial role in shaping the future of tech education in India.” “Partnering with Learnbay marks a significant step towards integrating academic research with industry applications in Data Science and AI. At E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati, we are committed to pioneering advancements in these critical fields, and through this collaboration, we look forward to enhancing the skillsets of professionals, thereby contributing to the tech ecosystem. We are excited to see how our combined efforts with Learnbay will cultivate a new generation of data scientists equipped to drive innovation and growth,” says Dr. Gaurav Trivedi, Principal Investigator, E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati.

With a focus on practical learning and industry-relevant skills, Learnbay has established itself as a leader in tech education. IIT Guwahati is one of India’s top technical institutions, known for its world-class faculty, cutting-edge research, and commitment to excellence in education. The institution’s collaboration with industry leaders aims to bring innovative educational programs to a wider audience.