L’Effervescence Redefines Sustainable Dining with Second Impact Report

Tokyo, Japan, August 09, 2024 — L’Effervescence, Tokyo’s renowned fine-dining French restaurant, recently released its comprehensive 2023 Impact Report. This second edition of the report underscores the restaurant’s progress toward its goal of becoming a regenerative establishment by 2030. As the first restaurant in Japan to publish a detailed impact report, L’Effervescence continues demonstrating its commitment to transparency, environmental stewardship and setting new benchmarks in industry leadership.

“Sustainability is not the goal or reason itself, but it’s the state of our continuous effort to try to make our world beautiful and better.” -Chef Shinobu Namae, L’Effervescence

At the intersection of French culinary excellence and Japanese terroir, L’Effervescence continues to be celebrated for its innovative approach to gastronomy and sustainability. Building on this legacy, the restaurant is set to release its 2023 Impact Report, reflecting its ongoing commitment to sustainable practices, resource conservation and ethical sourcing.

The 2023 Impact Report provides an in-depth analysis of L’Effervescence’s sourcing practices, carbon footprint, waste management and introduces new initiatives, including a comparative analysis of data from 2022 and a staff wellbeing survey. Additionally, the report features profiles of key producers, highlighting the human stories behind the ingredients that enhance the dining experience at L’Effervescence.

L’Effervescence invites fellow restaurateurs, chefs, guests and industry stakeholders to explore the report and join in fostering a broader dialogue and collaborative effort towards a regenerative future.