Legendary Business Leaders John Harmon & Tanya Freeman Partner with Unblinded to Launch Black Business Unblinded

Paramus, NJ, September 14, 2024 — Sean R. Callagy, visionary Founder of Callagy Law and Unblinded, proudly announced a monumental partnership on Thursday with John Harmon, trailblazing Founder, President, and CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (AACCNJ), and the highly esteemed Tanya Freeman, Managing Partner of Family Law at Callagy Law, Chair of the Board for University Hospital, and awardee of the 2024 NJ ROI Top Influential Women In Business. Together, they are launching Black Business Unblinded, a groundbreaking and game-changing initiative designed to ignite unparalleled growth, success, and generational wealth for black entrepreneurs across the nation and around the globe.

John Harmon, an iconic figure in African American business leadership, has been at the forefront of advancing economic empowerment for over a decade. Under his extraordinary leadership, the AACCNJ has risen to join the top 3% of accredited chambers in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Federation, making it the only accredited African American chamber in the nation. At the 124th National Black Business Conference in Atlanta, where AACCNJ was awarded Chamber of the Year, Harmon declared, “Every chamber needs to help its members grow their businesses, and if you want to learn how to do that, you need to talk to the folks at Unblinded.”

Fernando Valencia, Co-founder of Unblinded, expressed his admiration for John Harmon’s leadership and recognition. “John Harmon is a true visionary and an unstoppable force in the business world. His recent Chamber of the Year award at the National Black Business Conference is a testament to his exceptional leadership and dedication to the advancement of black entrepreneurs. We are beyond grateful to have him join forces with Unblinded. John’s unwavering commitment to empowering others aligns perfectly with our mission, and together, we will pave the way for profound transformation in the lives of black business owners across the globe.”

Sean Callagy, one of the world’s leading authorities on influence and human behavior, a top national trial attorney, and dynamic entrepreneur, shared his excitement for this monumental alliance. “John Harmon is a visionary, a pioneer, and a champion for black business owners. His commitment to excellence, combined with the life-changing power of Unblinded’s Integrity-Based Human Influence Formula, will bring black entrepreneurs opportunities to reach extraordinary new heights,” Callagy stated.

Tanya Freeman, a highly regarded attorney and integral partner in this initiative, credited Unblinded Co-founder Fernando Valencia for his essential role in the creation of Black Business Unblinded. “The birth of Black Business Unblinded is deeply tied to Fernando Valencia’s strategic partnership and unwavering guidance. His work behind the scenes was instrumental in bringing this powerful initiative to life and sharing it with the world. Fernando’s leadership has been pivotal in this journey, and I am beyond grateful for his contributions,” Freeman shared.

A Vision of Empowerment and Leadership

Black Business Unblinded will fuse Unblinded’s world-renowned influence mastery programs with John Harmon’s unparalleled leadership in fostering economic growth for African American entrepreneurs. The AACCNJ, an essential advocate for business owners, will lead a delegation to Washington, D.C. in September to participate in a prestigious forum with the United States Chamber of Commerce, further amplifying its influence and commitment to black business empowerment.

Reflecting on the partnership, Harmon shared, “With Black Business Unblinded, we’re combining the best of AACCNJ and Unblinded to create a seismic shift for black entrepreneurs. This collaboration will be a catalyst for real, measurable change, and I’m proud to be part of this powerful journey.”