Legora and Harrison LLP announce partnership to bring cutting-edge AI to private wealth law clients

NEW YORK, August 26, 2025 — Legora, a leading legal AI platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Harrison LLP, a premier national boutique law firm specializing in private wealth law and international estate planning. The collaboration will integrate Legora’s advanced AI tools into Harrison’s practice, bolstering the firm’s ability to deliver highly personalized and forward-thinking legal solutions to clients.

Legora is designed to unlock unparalleled collaboration between lawyers and machine intelligence. The platform is utilized in nearly 20 countries by over 250 clients and enhances lawyers’ abilities to complete end-to-end tasks more quickly and accurately, helping reduce write-offs, future-proofing ways of working, and freeing up time for complex problem-solving and high-impact legal work.

Unlike traditional corporate-focused legal practices, Harrison works one-on-one with high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families on issues that shape legacies for generations. Their services encompass tax, estate and charitable gift planning, business succession counseling, and family office advisement, among other matters.

Under the partnership, Harrison’s lawyers will utilize Legora’s AI tools to:

Model long-term estate planning scenarios for clients;

Perform extensive legal research and document comparisons in seconds; and

Draft customized clauses for trust agreements and other estate planning documents, all while reducing non-billable tasks and allowing for more time spent on strategic, high-value work.

“Our AI platform was built to empower lawyers to focus on their highest-value work: advising clients on complex challenges,” said Legora CEO Max Junestrand. “These capabilities are particularly critical in private wealth law, where each client’s situation is unique and the stakes are deeply personal.”

Harrison’s Managing Partner Matthew Madsen said of the partnership: “We believe the future of private wealth law will be defined by how thoughtfully we integrate technology to elevate the client experience and empower our attorneys. Our work is, at its core, profoundly human; the stakes are high, and the structures are deeply complex; therefore, our partnership with Legora is not about replacing human judgment—it’s about enhancing it.”