Legrand: Amendment and Extension of Syndicated Loan

LIMOGES, France, June 28, 2025 — Regulatory News:Legrand (Paris:LR) announces the signing with seven banks, increased from six previously, of a new agreement amending and extending the syndicated multi-currency loan initially signed in October 2011, then amended in July 2014, December 2019 and September 2022.

Under this agreement, the nominal amount of this revolving credit facility has been raised to €1,050 million (from €900 million previously) and its maturity has been extended to June 2030, with extension options to June 2032. The financial terms are substantially unchanged compared to those agreed in December 2019.

Legrand confirms its CSR1 commitment by maintaining a non-financial performance criterion for the margin computation, adjusted annually based on the achievement rate of its Group’s CSR1 roadmap.