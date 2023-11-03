Leif Assurance Hires Robert Worden

Worden brings nearly 15 years of insurance industry experience to the company.

(St. Louis, Mo., Nov. 3, 2023) – Leif Assurance, a full-service insurance agency that exclusively handles construction insurance, recently hired Robert Worden as a Construction Insurance Specialist. His responsibilities include selling multiple lines of coverage to middle market and national accounts. Worden will generate new business by leveraging the agency’s technology and consultative sales process.

Worden has nearly 15 years of insurance industry experience. Prior to joining Leif Assurance, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales at a bank-owned agency in Minn. He has previously held numerous sales management and business development positions. Worden earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas in Minn., and his Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education from the University of Nevada in Las Vegas.

Leif Assurance is a start-up agency created in 2021 and launched in 2022 that has quickly grown to more than $31 million in annual premium. The agency offers actionable risk management, as well as data-driven pricing models to build the most accurate risk profiles so contractors are rewarded for safe job sites with earned insurance savings. Leif provides cost-effective and comprehensive insurance solutions for worker’s compensation, general liability, builders’ risk, inland marine, and commercial auto.

Leif Assurance is led by JD Powers, who serves as CEO at Leif Assurance and at his family’s two companies, Powers Insurance & Risk Management and Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA).

“Robert’s extensive sales expertise is a valuable addition to our growing agency,” said Leif Assurance CEO JD Powers. “With a proven track record of achieving revenue goals and creating strategic planning initiatives, we are excited to see the impact he will make in our organization.”

Leif Assurance is in Powers Insurance & Risk Management’s building at 6825 Clayton Ave. along with sister company VIAA, a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. Powers Insurance & Risk Management is one of the largest family-owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region. For more information about Leif Assurance, call (314) 202-4200 or visit www.leifassurance.com.