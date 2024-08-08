Lentra Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Pune, 08th August, 2024: Lentra, the leading digital SaaS lending platform, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

Lentra’s Digital Lending Cloud empowers banks and financial institutions by providing its solutions across loan origination and management, all while leveraging valuable data and insights. Since its inception, the company platform has processed $20 billion in loans for over 30 banks. The pre-built, microservices architecture of the platform, helps lenders reduce the customer acquisition costs via straight-through processing, ensure accuracy and enhance the overall customer experience through automated digital processes. By leveraging AWS’s cutting-edge infrastructure as a service cloud and network infrastructure, Lentra enables faster go-to-market, full security compliance, an auto-scalable platform, and adds multi-layer-region service redundancy.

“Lentra’s inclusion in the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program is a significant milestone for us. By joining forces with AWS, we’ll leverage the power of cloud computing to drive innovation and deliver unparalleled value to our clients. This partnership will streamline our ability to deliver industry-leading digital lending solutions to AWS customers,” said D Venkatesh, Founder and CEO, Lentra.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Lentra with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry’s highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Lentra participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of our solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes Lentra customers have achieved across industry verticals.

With its full-stack, fully digital, secured products and solutions, Lentra is the future of smart, seamless, secure digital lending. Lentra’s marquee clients, including India’s top private banks, are now future-ready, capitalizing on new business opportunities. To learn more, visit Lentra