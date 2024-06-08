Let Your Child Experience the Best of Summer at These Exciting Summer Camps

Summer Summer

Summer

camps

exciting

summer

summer

camps

summer

is a time for kids to explore, learn, and grow beyond the confines of the classroom andare where kids can look for ways to play and indulge in variousactivities with their friends. However, finding the rightcamp can make all the difference, providing children with physical, creative, and cognitive opportunities. Here are a fewthat are not only filled with fun activities but are also thoughtfully designed to entertain and educate them, offering afilled with meaningful growth.

Pacific Tagore Garden

The renowned Pacific Group’s six malls step up with an exciting array of summer camps, offering holistic learning to young minds. Among these malls, Pacific Mall Tagore Garden and Pacific Mall Jasola take centre stage, promising a summer full of holistic development.

The ongoing summer camp at Pacific Tagore Garden offers an exciting lineup of activities designed to foster creativity in young minds. Running until June 9th, 2024, the activities are divided into four categories: Recycle, Art, Robotics, and Experiential, promising to ignite curiosity. At the heart of the summer camp lies the Robotic Zone powered by Roboclub, where children can explore the realms of artificial intelligence, robotics, and electronics, coming across unique experiences and learning new skills in fun and exciting ways.

Reach 3Roads

Let your kids beat the heat and make this summer a vacation to remember at Reach 3Roads’ Big Summer Playzone with Hasbro happening for the first time in Gurugram! Ongoing until June 9th, 2024, this is the last weekend of the two-week extravaganza that keeps its promises to kids and gives them an opportunity to unleash their inner game master and channel their warrior spirit in NERF Battle Royales with the latest blasters. Further, they can defy gravity with the mind-blowing augmented reality twist on classic Twister Air or challenge their strategic thinking with timeless favorites like Jenga, Connect Four, and Tic Tac Toe. And that’s not all! Kids can enjoy delightful interactions and click pictures with their favorite My Little Pony Meet & Greet on weekends. In addition, find cool summer outfits at Zudio, stock up on pool floats and toys at Kidz N Klapz, and grab the latest trends for you and your kids– all at Reach 3Roads. Every shopping trip earns a special pass, granting you access to five exciting activities at Reach 3Roads. Just visit the concierge table after shopping to claim your summer fun pass!

Urban Square Mall

Let your kids revel in a one-of-a-kind Kids Carnival at Urban Square Mall, Udaipur’s Largest Shopping and Entertainment destination. Running until June 9, this summer extravaganza offers fun and learning to kids, with activities like pottery making, caricature drawing, kids’ nail art, and temporary tattoo making, catering to children of all ages. Offering endless fun and entertainment to kids, the carnival includes daily events such as a shopping carnival with daily prizes, Kids Carnival, Jamboree Season 2, and the Dance Battle Semi-Final, each featuring a range of exciting activities. Jamboree Season 2 features fashion shows, singing competitions, dance performances, and interactive workshops, allowing kids to hone their talents while enjoying various entertainment programs. Entry to the Kids Carnival is free for all visitors, and those who shop for Rs. 1000 or more will enjoy complimentary parking at the mall.

Vegas Mall

Vegas Mall, Delhi’s premium shopping and entertainment destination, is offering “Sun-Stational Summer Camp,” a variety of vibrant and engaging activities for kids. The fun and entertainment will continue until June 16th, 2024, making the summer camp a perfect place for kids to explore their skills through multiple activities designed to entertain and educate them. The summer camp hosts a series of activities, such as Paper Plate Jellyfish, Aquarium Craft for Kids, Fridge Magnet, Paper Plate Lighthouse, Ocean Wave Craft Activity, Swimming Underwater Animal Craft, and many more. Kids can unleash their creativity, develop new skills, and make lasting friendships and memories through these activities.

Thus, these summer camps strongly emphasize creating a fun and safe environment and ensuring every child has an unforgettable summer experience. From physical activities to creative arts and cognitive challenges, these camps not only entertain but also equip children with essential skills for their future.