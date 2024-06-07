Noida, June 07, 2024 – LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable brand, continues its mission to enhance student life with the launch of its innovative self-laundry service at Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida. This expansion follows the successful introduction of the service at Galgotias University, Greater Noida, in February 2024.

The self-laundry facility at Jaipuria Institute of Management is designed to serve around 1000 students, offering them the convenience of using LG Commercial Washing Machines through the ‘Laundry Crew’ application. This app simplifies the laundry process by enabling machine reservations, operation, and automated payments, ensuring a hassle-free experience for the students.

“Our goal is to bring practical and innovative solutions to students, helping them manage their time better,” said Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, MD of LG Electronics India. “With this service, we aim to create a more convenient and efficient environment for students. We remain committed to advancing technology and improving everyday life for our consumers. We want to build an authentic, emotional connect with younger generation. In an effort to connect with Gen Z, our recently launched “Life’s Good with Optimism” campaign expands on the brand’s iconic “Life’s Good” philosophy.” Dr V K Tomar – Dean Administration, Jaipuria Institute of Management Noida, shared his excitement about the new service, stating, “Partnering with LG Electronics to bring this self-laundry service to our campus is a great step forward for us. This initiative will provide our students with more time and convenience, allowing them to focus better on their studies and activities. We are looking forward to a successful collaboration with LG, continuously improving the student experience at Jaipuria.”

By expanding its self-laundry service to Jaipuria Institute of Management, LG Electronics demonstrates its dedication to supporting the educational community. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to integrate innovative technology into everyday life, helping students streamline their routines and enhance their overall campus experience.