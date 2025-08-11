LG Electronics India Ltd. Launches ‘The Grand 15 Fest’ To Celebrate Independence Day 2025 With Innovative Offers

New Delhi, August 11th, 2025: LG Electronics India Ltd. has rolled out its Independence Day campaign – The Grand 15 Fest. Celebrating the spirit of freedom and innovation, LG is offering a range of exciting deals and value-driven bundles across its home appliance and entertainment portfolio. The offers are valid till 20th August 2025, encouraging consumers to upgrade their homes with LG’s products.

As part of the campaign, customers can enjoy cashback of up to 26%, with a maximum benefit of ₹50,000 on select models. With down payment options starting at just ₹15, consumers can bring home their favourite LG products and pay the rest in easy EMIs. There’s also a fixed EMI option starting at just ₹888 on select models, making LG’s appliances more accessible.

In Home Appliances category, customers purchasing select water purifier models can avail free annual maintenance worth up to ₹42,000, Buyers of select side-by-side refrigerators will also receive a free mini refrigerator worth ₹13,999 or ₹11,999, and select microwave ovens come bundled with a free glass bowl kit. Select residential air conditioner models are offered with a 5-year PCB warranty.

In the Home Entertainment category, LG is offering up to 30% off on LG Soundbars with the purchase of select 4K TVs, while Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC) start at just ₹1300. Consumers purchasing select LG OLED TVs will benefit from a 3-year warranty, and can also access 100+ free LG Channels.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director, LG Electronics India Ltd, said “We are thrilled to celebrate Independence Day 2025 with special offers through The Grand 15 Fest. These offers are not just about great prices—they reflect our continued commitment to innovation, convenience, and enhancing everyday life for Indian consumers.”

Explore the Best of LG

LG Home Appliances: From refrigerators to water purifiers, intuitive washing machines, and smart microwaves—LG brings a blend of performance and elegance to Indian households. In the Residential sector, we offer Room AC products which includes Split AC and Window AC and range of Air Purifiers. For Commercial applications, we provide advanced, tailored HVAC products like VRF, Cassettes, Ceiling Concealed Duct and Chillers.

LG Home Entertainment Discover immersive viewing with LG OLED, QNED, and NanoCell TVs. Paired with LG Soundbars and powered by ThinQ AI, voice assistants, and user-friendly interfaces, LG home entertainment systems relaxation and enjoyment.