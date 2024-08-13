LG Electronics Unveils Exclusive Independence Day Offers

New Delhi, August 13th, 2024: LG Electronics, India’s leading home appliances and consumer electronics brand, is celebrating Independence Day with exciting offers on its products. These exciting offers embodies the spirit of freedom by offering incredible deals and discounts on a wide range of LG products.

As part of the Freedom Offers, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 26% cashback or a maximum of INR 40,000 on select products*, making it the perfect time to upgrade their homes with LG’s innovative and high-quality offerings. Additionally, customers can purchase products with a down payment as low as INR 15, with the remaining balance payable in convenient EMIs. There’s also a fixed EMI option of INR 888 available on select models.

The sale also includes Life’s Good Offers, where customers can avail themselves of a 3-year warranty on select LG TVs and enjoy benefits worth up to INR 50,000 under OLED Offers. Soundbars are available upto 30% discount when purchased with select LG TVs, and a free mic is included with select models of the LG XBOOM.

In addition, customers can take advantage of offers such as one EMI-free on select washing machine models for a limited time and free maintenance worth INR 4,200 as part of a 1-year package on select water purifiers. A mini refrigerator valued at INR 11,999 is free with the purchase of an Instaview Side-by-Side Refrigerator. Moreover, a 5-year warranty is available on split and window air conditioners, along with a 10-year warranty on the charcoal lighting heater on select microwave models.

Offer Dates and Availability: These exclusive offers will be applicable till August 20th, 2024 Customers can visit their nearest LG Brand Shop and other stores to avail these exciting offers.

This Independence Day LG Electronics is encouraging people to join the drive ‘FREEDOM FROM E-WASTE’, an initiative to create sensitization for recycling of E- WASTE in a responsible way.

Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director of LG Electronics India commented: “As India’s leading Consumer durable brand, LG Electronics is delighted to celebrate this Independence Day with special offers. We present our customers with an exciting opportunity to enhance their homes with LG’s latest product lineup.”

Explore the Best of LG:

LG Home Appliances: LG’s home appliances are stylish, innovative, and environmentally friendly, featuring advanced technologies such as LED display panels, intuitive controls, and various color options. The product range includes air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, water purifiers, microwaves, and dishwashers.

LG Home Entertainment: Experience unparalleled entertainment with LG’s range of TVs, speakers, and projectors. LG TVs, equipped with built-in voice assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, and LG ThinQ AI, come with a universal remote that can control most devices. Available in various sizes and technologies, including OLED, QNED, and NanoCell, LG’s home entertainment products provide an immersive viewing experience.