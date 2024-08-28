LGT Venture Philanthropy Extends Partnership with Quest Alliance to Make Youth Future-Ready

28th Aug 2024 Bengaluru, Karnataka, India LGT Venture Philanthropy Foundation (LGT VP) today announced the extension of its partnership with Quest Alliance to support its strategic plan for India. The three-year partnership will focus on supporting Quest Alliance in enhancing its organizational systems, processes, innovation, and technology integration to further improve employability outcomes for young people.

A cost-effective solution that strengthens the capacity of governments to deliver 21st-century skills to youth. Founded in 2008, Quest Alliance imparts youth in the public education system with ‘21st century’ life and work readiness skills. Its flagship programs leverage education technology and partnerships with government and local organizations to empower students and build the capacity of teachers in schools and skilling institutes for engaging learning experiences. As part of its 2024-2029 strategy, Quest Alliance aims to directly reach 1 million learners and impact an additional 15 million learners through curriculum and policy shifts.

Quest Alliance’s commitment to equip youth with future skills aligns strongly with LGT VP’s India Education Strategy, which prioritizes the development of life and work-readiness skills in young people as well as the setting of numeracy and literacy foundations early in children’s lives. “Quest Alliance’s model focuses on a set of transferable skills that enable young people to navigate diverse career paths throughout their lives”, explains Marcia Parada, Investment Director at LGT VP.