LIC announces relaxations for victims of Disaster at Wayanad in the state of Kerala

Shri Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO & MD, LIC announced concessions to mitigate the hardships for claimants of LIC Policies and also of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana affected by the Disaster at Wayanad in the State of Kerala.

Entire LIC family of employees & agents share the grief of lives lost and stand firmly with the family members of the victims.

Nodal officers have been nominated at Kozhikode Division for liaison with the State Government official in this regard for expeditious claim settlement.

Shri Siddhartha Mohanty

CEO & MD