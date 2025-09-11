Lightrun Appoints Shai Alani as VP of Marketing to Drive Global Growth

NEW YORK, September 11, 2025 — Lightrun, a leader in the fast-growing field of Developer Observability, a domain designed to streamline software development processes by enabling developers to diagnose and fix critical bugs in real-time, announced the expansion of its management team with the appointment of Shai Alani as the VP of Marketing. This is the first strategic appointment to this role within the company and comes at a time of accelerated growth, following the completion of a $70 million Series B funding round. In his new role, Alani will lead the formulation and execution of Lightrun’s global marketing strategy, with the aim of strengthening its position as a market leader and expanding its worldwide operations.

Alani brings extensive experience in building and expanding global marketing operations at high-growth B2B technology companies. In his most recent role, he served as Director of Marketing at Coralogix following the acquisition of the startup Aporia, where he was VP of Marketing and a key partner in its rapid growth. Prior to that, he mentored and advised dozens of startups on implementing marketing and go-to-market strategies.

Ilan Peleg, Co-founder and CEO of Lightrun: “Shai joins Lightrun at a significant time of global growth and expansion. His extensive knowledge of technology marketing and experience leading international tech brands will strengthen our ability to tell our story to new markets and establish a global brand presence. He brings exactly the experience we need at this stage—rapid growth, complex technology marketing, and international brand building—and I am confident he will be a key part of our journey moving forward.”

Shai Alani, VP of Marketing at Lightrun: “I am excited to join the Lightrun team at a time when the GenAI revolution is transforming the world of development. The accelerated pace creates an enormous challenge for organizations in fixing bugs and maintaining a high-quality user experience, and Lightrun’s autonomous platform for AI Debugging provides a precise solution to this critical need. I believe in the company’s enormous potential to redefine the field of Developer Observability and look forward to leading its innovative story to the global market.”