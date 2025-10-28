Lights, Camera, Action! Rasha Thadani & Taapsee Pannu Bring Their Star Power to Nykaaland 3.0

India, 28th October 2025: The countdown to Nykaaland is officially on and just when you thought it couldn’t get any more exciting, it did! From November 7–9, 2025, at NSIC Grounds, Okhla (Delhi-NCR), India’s most glamorous beauty-meets-music festival returns for its third edition; it is bigger, bolder, and glossier than ever.

And here’s the scoop Rasha Thadani and Taapsee Pannu are joining the glam squad this year, and trust us, you’re not ready for the magic they’re about to bring.

Brand ambassador of Nykaa Cosmetics,Rasha Thadani, is all set to paint the festival pink. Think fresh looks, playful vibes, and that effortless “it-girl” charm that turns heads wherever she goes.

Taapsee Pannu, brand ambassador of Swiss Beauty, brings her fearless, unfiltered energy to the stage. Expect unapologetic glam, bold beauty moments, and major confidence goals, all with Taapsee’s signature flair.

Together, they’re serving main character energy all weekend long, because at Nykaaland 2025, it’s not just about makeup or music; it’s about celebrating every shade of beauty, every mood, and every vibe that makes you shine.

Get ready to glow, groove, and go all out at the most exciting weekend of the year. Grab your tickets on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination.