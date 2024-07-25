Lineage Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

July 25, 2024,NOVI, Mich., United States : Lineage, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its underwritten initial public offering of 56,882,051 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price of $78.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters of the offering have been granted a 30-day option to purchase from the Company up to 8,532,307 additional shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds received from the offering to repay borrowings outstanding under its delayed draw term loan, repay borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility, fund one-time cash grants to certain of its employees in connection with this offering and estimated cash to pay tax withholding obligations associated with stock grants and redeem its Series A preferred stock. Following such uses, the Company expects to use the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of additional borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility.

The Company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 25, 2024, under the ticker symbol “LINE.” The offering is expected to close on July 26, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Rabo Securities USA, Inc., Scotia Capital (USA) Inc., UBS Securities LLC, Capital One Securities, Inc., Truist Securities, Inc., Evercore ISI, Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., CBRE Capital Advisors, Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Piper Sandler & Co. and Regions Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Blaylock Van, LLC, Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, C.L. King & Associates, Inc., Drexel Hamilton, LLC, Guzman & Company, Loop Capital Markets LLC, Roberts & Ryan Investments, Inc. and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers.