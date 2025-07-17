Link Appoints Jonathan Allard as Group CFO to Drive Global Growth

July 15, 2025: As part of its long-term growth strategy, Link, a world-class marketing services provider, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jonathan Allard as Group CFO. Jonathan joins the Link leadership team at a time of rapid expansion and transformation, bringing with him a wealth of global financial leadership experience across multiple sectors.

A seasoned senior finance executive, Jonathan has held key leadership roles at Dentsu and FCB (Interpublic Group) among others. His distinguished career spans more than two decades and four continents, with significant time spent in Asia Pacific, South America, EMEA, and Australasia, managing complex financial operations for both private and publicly traded companies.

With an extensive background in strategic planning, business transformation, M&A, and financial stewardship, Jonathan is known for driving operational excellence, enabling sustainable growth, and leading high-performing teams. His strong commercial insight, coupled with a hands-on approach to solving complex challenges, aligns perfectly with Link’s vision of delivering long-term value for clients and stakeholders.

Jonathan will be based in Link’s UK HQ office in Banbury and will oversee Link’s global finance function across 60+ countries worldwide, ensuring robust financial planning and governance as the business continues to scale.

Commenting on his appointment, Jonathan said: “I’m excited to be joining Link at such a pivotal moment in its journey. The company’s focus on positive change, innovation, and global impact really resonates with my own values, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success.” Mark McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer at Link, added: “Jonathan is an exceptional finance leader with a proven track record across a variety of international and complex business environments. His strategic mindset, commercial acumen, and commitment to excellence will be instrumental as we navigate the next chapter of our growth.”

Jonathan’s appointment further reinforces Link’s commitment to strong governance, innovation, and sustainable value creation for clients, partners, and the communities it serves.