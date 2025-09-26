Live commerce clocks 150 plus hours, 9-Minute Loans, 1-Click Checkouts: Flipkart Redefines Festive Scale and Speed

Bengaluru – September 26, 2025: Flipkart kicked off the 12th edition of its flagship shopping festival, The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2025, on September 23. What began as a sale has quickly evolved into a nationwide celebration of discovery, savings, and speed – powered by smarter design, real-time intelligence, and inclusive technology. This year, Flipkart is seeing faster checkouts, richer discovery journeys, and a sharp rise in content-led shopping. Millions are embracing 1-click purchases, exploring the Infinite Feed and recommendations, and engaging with livestreams that blend storytelling and deals. Lakhs of users have secured instant credit facility, this festive season, in under 9 minutes on average, with one in three credit card transactions now happening via Flipkart’s co-branded cards. With over 250 million product views a day, The Big Billion Days 2025 is not just driving commerce; it’s shaping the culture of festive shopping in India.

9 Minutes to Fulfill Aspirations: Affordability for Bharat

From Leh in the North to Ramanathapuram in the South, and from Jamnagar in the West to Tinsukhia in the East, lakhs of households across Bharat are experiencing newfound confidence in their festive purchases with Flipkart’s affordability ecosystem. Incredibly, customers are now able to complete their full loan journey, including KYC, plan selection, and mandate setup, in just 9 minutes on average through Flipkart EMI and other affordability constructs, making it easier than ever to tap into credit during the season of big aspirations. What’s more, one in every three credit card transactions on Flipkart is now powered by Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card and Flipkart SBI Credit Card, helping customers extract maximum value while managing expenses more smartly. This shift is more than operational; it reflects a broader inclusion story, where financial access meets cultural moments at scale.

Affordability Gets a Facelift with the WoW Offers Experience

This festive season, Flipkart has unveiled a transformed offers experience through its newly introduced WoW (Net Effective Price) widget. Designed to decode pricing for every shopper — from savvy deal hunters to first-time users — this upgrade strips away complexity and puts clarity at the center of every product page. EMI pricing now appears alongside full-swipe prices, empowering users to understand and evaluate affordability instantly. Offers update dynamically as they are applied, eliminating the guesswork and mental math that typically accompany checkout decisions. These changes weren’t incremental; they were the result of months of design thinking, iteration, and user feedback, culminating in a feature that brings Flipkart’s core value proposition of “best value” to life in every scroll and tap.

A Festive Checkout Revolution: One Click and You’re Done

In a season defined by excitement and urgency, Flipkart has introduced a feature that simplifies one of the most critical parts of the shopping journey — checkout. With the launch of 1-Click Checkout in Minutes, returning customers now enjoy a frictionless path to purchase, bypassing multiple steps and completing their orders directly from the cart. This innovation becomes even more relevant in the context of Flipkart’s rapid delivery service, Flipkart Minutes, where speed and convenience are paramount. By bringing efficiency and intelligence to the very last step of the buying journey, Flipkart continues to deliver on its promise of making shopping seamless and joyful. Speed remains a defining element of the Flipkart experience, and Flipkart Minutes has emerged as a game-changer during the festive period. The service witnessed more than 45 lakh unique visitors with order volumes doubling and a 2.6X growth in new customers during Early Access.

Storytelling Meets Shopping: Livestreaming as the New Festive Entertainment

For the first time, shopping on Flipkart has taken the form of a live performance. The platform’s Zero Hour livestream, launched under the Fashion category, sold thousands of units in minutes. But it wasn’t just the speed that thrilled users. Viewers were treated to a whole new format, where trends were presented like weather forecasts, and deal drops mimicked thunderstorms and floods, hosted by charismatic, well-known creators.

Beyond livestreams, Flipkart’s investment in short-format videos is paying off in a big way – driving a 6X spike in units sold. This surge reflects how users are now engaging with content not just to watch, but to shop. These formats are turning products into stories and stories into sales, redefining how inspiration turns into action. As one user described, “Every product had a story; it felt like playing Cyberpunk.” Another shared, “The energy, the visuals, the countdown – it made shopping feel urgent, exciting, and fun.”

Discovery Reimagined: The Rise of Flipkart’s Infinite Feed and Recommendations

In the world of online shopping, product discovery is often a paradox — users want variety, but they don’t want to hunt for it. This year, Flipkart solved that with Infinite Feed and recommendations, a continuously adapting stream of personalized recommendations that reshapes itself in real-time based on shopper behavior. Already, over 12 million customers have interacted with the feed during The Big Billion Days, joining millions of daily users who scroll through a rich universe of products — nearly 250 million items explored every day. What made the experience even more powerful this festive season was the addition of Deal Feed, a curated cascade of top offers. The once-tedious search for bargains has now become a scrollable celebration of value, powered by data, design, and user delight.

At every stage of the shopping journey- from discovery to purchase, from affordability to delivery- Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2025 is more than a sale. It’s a reflection of how India wants to shop today: fast, informed, fun, and financially empowered. Through every scroll, every click, and every delivery, Flipkart continues to shape the future of e-commerce by turning technology into trust and transactions into experiences.