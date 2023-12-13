LIXIL Expands its Presence in Delhi, Unveils The LIXIL Experience Center to Elevate Bathroom Experiences

● The debut of The LIXIL Experience Center in Delhi-NCR marks a landmark addition of an immersive experience of the brand in Northern India

13th December, 2023: LIXIL, the parent company of leading global brands GROHE and American Standard, has unveiled its state-of-the-art immersive space, ‘The LIXIL Experience Center’, located near Aerocity, Delhi.

The futuristically-created design hub celebrates the artistry of bathroom spaces, seamlessly merging luxury and design to deliver unique experiences to the customers.

The LIXIL Experience Center is conceptualized to elevate the consumer journey, where customers can experiment with different combinations, textures, and styles to craft their personalized narrative in luxury bathroom design. Aligned with LIXIL’s corporate mission of “making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere,” the center is dedicated to enhancing accessibility for the architecture and design (A&D) community, partners, and end consumers.

Bobby Joseph, Leader, LWT India and Subcon, said, “With our headquarters situated in Gurugram, expanding our design and product presence to Delhi-NCR was the next natural progression for LIXIL. The LIXIL Experience Center marks a new dawn in our success story. It serves as a creative hub for our customers, offering them a firsthand experience of what a complete bathroom created in tandem with our brands Grohe and American Standard could look and feel like. The objective behind inaugurating these experience centers is to expand our footprint and establish them as an immersive space, creating a unique, memorable and insightful experience for architects, designers, builders and consumers. With our commitment to design, innovation and technology intact, we are well-positioned to delight our patrons with more such experiential spaces in the country.”

The LIXIL Experience Center is uniquely poised to resonate with the dynamic lifestyle and design preferences of Delhi-NCR. The brand’s strategic entry into the capital underscores its commitment to consolidating its presence across key metropolitan business markets nationwide. Following the success of similar launches in Bangalore and Mumbai, this marks LIXIL’s third such experience center in the past 2 years, underscoring the brand’s commitment to the Indian Market.

The LIXIL Experience Center will remain open six days a week, from 10 am to 7 pm, except on Mondays.

Visit The LIXIL Experience Center: Ground floor, Pullman Hotel, Gate Number 7 Aerocity