L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Roshni Kavina as National Creative Director

India, 19 September, 2024: L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, part of Publicis Groupe India, has strengthened its creative leadership by appointing Roshni Kavina as National Creative Director. As the National Creative Director, Roshni will be instrumental in further elevating the agency’s creative output, driving innovation, and advancing brand success for clients. Based out of the agency’s Mumbai office, Roshni will report to Kartik Smetacek and Rohit Malkani, the agency’s Chief Creative Officers.

With two decades of experience in advertising and design, this move marks Roshni’s return to Publicis Groupe. She served as the Executive Creative Director at Publicis Ambience from 2015 to 2021, managing coveted accounts such as Lakmé, Enamor, and Ferrero Rocher. She has also earlier been with Publicis Groupe at Saatchi & Saatchi and BBH India. Roshni joins L&K Saatchi & Saatchi from Byju’s International, where she was Brand Strategy and Creative Head for North America and Canada. In addition, she founded ‘The Nextdoor Artist,’ an art studio, in 2013.

