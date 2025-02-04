LLCTen10 Auction Sets New Benchmark in Tennis Ball Cricket, Paving the Way for a Revolutionary Tournament in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, 04th February 2025: The highly anticipated LLCTen10 auction concluded successfully, setting a new benchmark in the professionalization of tennis ball cricket. Spearheaded by Legends League Cricket (LLC), the tournament promises to revolutionize grassroots cricket across India.

With the auction completed and teams ready, LLCTen10 is poised to showcase the finest grassroots talent and redefine how India’s most popular street sport transitions into a professional tournament. Matches kick off on February 13, 2025, at K.D. Singh Babu Stadium, Lucknow, where history will be made.

Press Conference:

• Tentative Date: February 12, 2025

• Speakers: Brett Lee, Chris Gayle, Chetan Sharma, Jonty Rhodes, Raman Raheja

Chief Selector Chetan Sharma highlighted the tough and transparent selection process. “Selecting for LLCTen10 was tougher than picking the national team. Out of 75,000 registrations, 215 made it to the final auction,” Sharma said. “We used a grading system, and only top players made it.”

LLCTen10 League Commissioner Jonty Rhodes praised Indian youth and the league’s impact. “Indian youth today recognize and seize opportunities like never before,” Rhodes remarked. “This league gives young players the platform they deserve.”

Raman Raheja on the Future of Tennis Ball Cricket- Legends League Cricket Co-Founder Raman Raheja highlighted tennis ball cricket’s immense potential. “More than 30 crore cricketers have played tennis ball cricket in the last decade. This vast talent pool can significantly contribute to Indian cricket’s growth,” Raheja stated.

Himanshu Gautam on LLCTen10 as a Game-Changer – From the LLCTen10 Management Himanshu Gautam, described LLCTen10 as a game-changer in Indian cricket. “This is the moment we have all been waiting for—this league has successfully formalized the ‘green ball’ gully cricket culture of India, transforming it into a structured professional format,” he stated.

Highlighting the overwhelming response to LLCTen10, he added, “Over 75,000 players registered, thousands physically attended trials, and only the best of the best went under the hammer at the auction. LLCTen10 has built a platform where raw talent shines and dreams turn into reality. But this is more than just cricket—it’s about nurturing a community and inspiring the next generation of players.”

Key Auction Highlights:

Auction Date: January 29, 2025

Total Auction Spend: ₹1.2 Crore

Top Bids:

Lokesh Meena – ₹1,12,500 (Bareilly Super Kings)

Dharmendra Kumar – ₹1,07,500 (Venkateshwara Lions Moradabad)

Basharat Hussain Wani – ₹1,00,000 (Sweety Braj Warriors Mathura)

LLCTen10 12 Teams, Owners & Mentors:

1-Baidyanath Bundelkhand Blasters: Owned by Anurag Sharma (Baidyanath Group), Mentored by Chris Gayle

2-GL Bajaj Super Strikers (Noida): Owned by Kartikey Agrawal (GL Bajaj Group), Mentored by Brett Lee

3-Invertis Super Kings (Bareilly): Owned by Parth Gautam (Invertis University), Mentored by Harbhajan Singh

4-Nexgen Ghaziabad Tigers: Owned by Dr. Piyush Dwivedi (Nexgen Energia), Mentored by Suresh Raina

5-KRASA Lucknow Panthers: Owned by Arvind Singh (Krasa Group), Mentored by Brett Lee

6-Kanpur Chiefs: Owned by Manoj Gyanchandani (Red Chief Group), Mentored by Suresh Raina

7-Kashi Knights Varanasi: Owned by Nishi Kumari, Mentored by Harbhajan Singh

8-Venkateshwara Lions Moradabad: Owned by Dr. Sudhir Giri(Venkateshwara Education Group) Menter Brett Lee

9-Sweety Braj Warriors Mathura : Owned By Luv Bansal(Sweety By MR Group) Mentored by Harbhajan Singh

10-GL Bjaj Super Challengers Agra: Kartikey Agrawal (GL Bjaj Group), Mentored by Brett lee

11-IIMT Meerut Invaders : Owned by Dr. Mayank Agrawal(IIMT Grou), Mentored By Suresh Raina

12-Day Spring Eagles Lucknow : Owned By Shivam Shahu(Sahoo Group) Mentored By Harbhajan Singh

Irfan Pathan – Associated with LLCTen10

Mohammad Kaif – Fitness Mentor for LLCTen10

Tournament Schedule:

Tournament Dates: February 13 – February 22, 2025

February 13 – February 22, 2025 Inaugural Ceremony : Featuring Sunidhi Chauhan

: Featuring Sunidhi Chauhan Grand Finale: Featuring Kailash Kher

The tournament will be held at K.D. Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow is a historic venue that will host the inaugural match on February 13 and the grand finale on February 22.