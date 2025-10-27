LOGIC Sets the Tone for India’s AV Future at InfoComm 2025

Bengaluru, 27 October 2025: The Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai buzzed with energy as InfoComm India 2025—the nation’s leading professional audiovisual and integrated experience technologies show brought more than 220 international and Indian brands under one roof. The event, which brought together thousands of industry professionals, technology leaders, and decision-makers, solidified its reputation as the leading platform for AV innovation in India.

LOGIC, a brand that has been a leader in India’s Audio-Visual industry for almost two decades, also participated and exhibited its products with cutting-edge technology. LOGIC’s presence at the exhibition was a testament to more than just its products; it was a replica of its broader vision for how technology can transform schools, offices, retail and outdoor spaces.

A major highlight of LOGIC’s showcase at InfoComm 2025 was the launch of its new product Visionhub, a central collaboration platform within LOGIC Workspaces. Visionhub integrates displays, video conferencing, and AV frames into a single, cohesive system, which simplifies connectivity and enables seamless collaboration faster and engaging.

Equally noteworthy was the debut of the ZX Series Interactive Displays, powered by NeoAI. Designed to bring intelligence into everyday learning and work, the ZX Series combines AI-driven collaboration tools with a natural writing experience, 4K clarity, and wireless connectivity. With upgradeability up to Android 16 and Google EDLA certification, it offers institutions and businesses a secure, future-ready solution

On the other hand of the spectrum was the pure magic as LOGIC introduced the Optyx series LED videowall display. With its ultra- transparent display, high brightness, and modular build, this LED display ensures brands to engage audiences without obstructing physical visibility — making it a game-changer for retail showrooms, exhibitions, and modern architectural spaces.

Visitors to the LOGIC booth got to experience what the future of visual communication looks like. The showcase featured smarter classrooms that make lessons come alive, workplaces that foster collaboration across different locations, and retail spaces that use dynamic digital storytelling to capture attention. Instead of focusing on individual devices, the company highlighted how a full ecosystem of displays, connectivity, and interactive tools can work together to create a significant impact.

The response from educators, business leaders, and other industry professionals was overwhelmingly positive. Whether it was keeping pupils interested, developing flexible workplaces, or enhancing customer experiences, attendees felt that LOGIC solutions addressed the difficulties they encounter daily.