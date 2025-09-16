Looks Salon to Unveil Luxurious Beauty Lounge at ICWF 2025 in Mumbai

Looks Salon, India’s largest and most trusted name in luxury beauty and grooming, will showcase its wedding artistry and expertise at the International Convention for Wedding Fraternity (ICWF) 2025, from September 19th –21st at Fairmont, Mumbai.

Recognized as Asia’s premier wedding convention, ICWF is the stage where leaders define the future of weddings.

With a 36-year legacy, 240 salons across 54 cities, and a specialist team of expert hairstylists, makeup artists, and wedding nail professionals, Looks Salon has styled brides, grooms, families, and friends across all Indian communities, becoming a true partner in wedding celebrations.

At ICWF 2025, the Looks Salon Wedding Showcase will feature a bespoke menu of services, including:

• Redken Styling – high-fashion forward looks for every wedding moment

• Kérastase Hair – radiant, resilient hair with signature luxury care

• Tailor-Made in Switzerland Men’s Grooming – advanced treatments crafted for the modern groom

• Dermalogica Skin Care & Facials – professional-grade solutions for luminous, flawless skin

• Blue Sky Nails – chic, long-lasting finishes designed for wedding celebrations

“Weddings in India are moments of beauty, confidence, and celebration. Our role is to create transformations not just for the bride and groom, but for families and friends who are part of every wedding story,” said Samir Srivastav, CEO, Looks Salon.

Date: September 19th –21st, 2025

Location: Fairmont Mumbai

Step into the Looks Salon Wedding Showcase at ICWF 2025 – where luxury, expertise, and celebration come together.