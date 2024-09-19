Loopworm Secures ISO 22000, GMP+, and HACCP Certifications

19th September, 2024: Loopworm, a Biosciences and Biomanufacturing company that transforms farmed insects into sustainable value added products, has announced that it has successfully secured the ISO 22000, GMP+, and HACCP certifications for LoopFactory, a 6000 Tonnes/ annum insect protein production unit in Bangalore. These prestigious certifications underscores Loopworm’s dedication towards ensuring safety, quality, and industry compliance in providing insect-derived protein for pet foods as well as animal feed.

Obtaining the ISO 22000 certificate demonstrates that all products manufactured by Loopworm adhere to rigorous food safety standards. It ensures that Loopworm’s insect-derived products are produced in a controlled and hygienic environment to eliminate any possibility of contamination. It also guarantees that Loopworm products are safe for animal consumption and won’t introduce harmful pathogens into the supply chain avoiding disease outbreaks.

The GMP+ (Good Manufacturing Practices for Feed) certification proves the consistent production and quality control of Loopworm’s feed products. This ensures that their insect protein and fat ingredients meet high standards across every batch. GMP+ certification is also important to demonstrate compliance with international quality and safety requirements for feed. Since obtaining GMP+ is a necessity for several international locations, especially in Europe, it allows Loopworm to penetrate those markets. Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points HACCP) certification also highlights Loopworm’s preemptive measures for risk management. By observing and controlling hazards in the production process, HACCP guarantees that Loopworm’s products do not contain biological, chemical, or physical contamination.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Ankit Alok Bagaria, Co-Founder at Loopworm Private Limited said, “These certifications position Loopworm as a credible and responsible supplier, aligning with global pet food safety and animal feed industry standards. Certifications like GMP+ are critical for entry into key markets like Europe, where strict regulations are in place for feed and pet food ingredients. Whether dealing with pet food companies or animal feed manufacturers, these certifications demonstrate Loopworm’s commitment to delivering safe, high-quality, and sustainable products, which is crucial in industries increasingly focused on animal health and welfare.”

These certificates help Loopworm establish itself as a reliable company in the supply of pet food and animal feed products in global markets. Abiding to the food safety and quality standards would mark Loopworm as a benchmark in the insect protein market. These certifications not only safeguards the animals but also strengthens the confidence of pet food manufacturers and feed companies in Loopworm’s unyielding determination for safety from the start of production until the end.