Loveforce International Releases Ami Cannon’s A Childhood Place

Santa Clarita, CA, March 06, 2024 — On Friday, March 8, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The New Digital single will be by recording artist Ami Cannon. The single is entitled “A Childhood Place”.

Ami Cannon’s “A Childhood Place” is a song about reminiscence. It’s about a desire to go back to where life began for you, a happy place, free from the stresses, strains, and responsibilities of adult life. The music is a cross between acoustic country, gospel, and spiritual music genres. The simplicity of an acoustic guitar, a harmonica, and soft voices in harmony attempt to transport the listener back to another time and place when life was happy, free, and easy.

“We are proud to release Ami cannon’s new single, “A Childhood Place.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We believe the simplicity of the music and the concept of going back to a time when life was more free and easy is relatable to a great many people. The fact that it fits Country, Gospel and Spiritual Pop playlists will help broaden the song’s appeal with different audiences.” He continued.

Ami Cannon’s “A Childhood Place” will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.