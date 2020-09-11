LRIPL contributes to #Atmanirbhar Bharat; bolsters its manufacturing capacity in Noida

Aligning with the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Laxmi Remote (India) Private Limited (LRIPL), boosts its manufacturing capacity in its Noida facility. Post the upgrade, the current manufacturing capacity of remote controls stands at 1.25 Lac per day. As one of the largest remote control manufacturers in India, LRIPL intends to lead remote control production for OEMs.

The announcement not only underlines the strong growth momentum in manufacturing but also boosts the economic sentiments around the sector. Stressing on local manufacturing, LRIPL also intends to add to the job opportunities in the market. Catering to more than 60 companies, the company has partnered with big enterprises Daikin, Blue Star, Voltas, Havells, Orient Electric, Bajaj, Luminous, Livpure, Whirlpool, Lloyd, Amber, Usha, Halonix, Carrier Midea, Ricoh amongst others.

As India prepares for mission Atmanirbhar Bharat, through this increased capacity building, LRIPL will be able to cater, not only to the local but also global demands. Additionally, with the remote control manufacturing the company has forayed into production of 40,000 Adapters & Power Supplies, 30,000 Set-Top-Boxes, 20,000 Mobile Chargers and 30,000 AV cables per day, catering to different companies in the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment.

Vijay Kumar Sachdeva, MD & CEO, Laxmi Remote (India) Private Limited says, “India is the biggest market for us. The electronics manufacturing world is rapidly evolving and LRIPL is ready to meet the needs of the new normal with its advanced and sustainable infrastructure, capacity and manpower. We stand by our commitment to Indian markets and constantly challenge ourselves to deliver the best cost of ownership to our customers. Aligned to the ‘self-reliance’ vision, we at LRIPL aim to promote the local manufacturing and create job opportunities in the country.”

Sachdeva added, “New developments are already on its way as ‘Make in India’ campaign is making efforts by backing local firms and manufacturers to increase domestic manufacturing in the electronic sector. This will further inspire us to scale new heights and achieve greater success in our forthcoming endeavours.”

Laxmi Remote’s manufacturing facilities are spread over 5 Acres with best in class equipment and services. Right from the development of moulds to building sophisticated cabinets, design & development of PCBs to assembly & to manufacturing the final products, after an appropriate stringent quality process, LRIPL controls the entire production process. The company offers more than 1200 experienced workforce with different skill sets. The company has a strong R&D team which is currently working on RF technology, Bluetooth technology, voice control and touch screen remote technology in an attempt to meet future demands.