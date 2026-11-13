LSI Industries to Unveil New Strategic Plan

CINCINNATI, Nov 13 — LSI Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: LYTS, “LSI” or the “Company”), a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of commercial lighting and display solutions, today announced that it will host a virtual investor event on Tuesday, December 15, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET to introduce Category of One, the next phase of the Company’s multi-year value creation roadmap.

Presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.lsicorp.com prior to the open of regular U.S. equity market trading that same day.

Building upon the progress achieved under its Fast Forward plan, the Category of One plan will outline key strategic initiatives, long-term financial targets, and capital allocation priorities through fiscal year-end 2032.

A live webcast of the event and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of LSI’s website. To access the live webcast, please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register. Individuals may also participate in the event by telephone using the dial-in numbers below.

Details of the event are as follows:

Domestic Live:

1-877-407-4018

International Live:

1-201-689-8471

To listen to a replay of the event, which subsequently will be available through December 29, 2026:

Domestic Replay:

1-844-512-2921

International Replay:

1-412-317-6671

Event ID:

13763843