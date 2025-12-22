Luminous Power Technologies Secures Landmark 350 MW Solar Project Under PM-KUSUM Scheme in Rajasthan

Delhi/Jaipur, Dec 22: Luminous Power Technologies , India’s leading consumer energy fulfilment company, has secured multiple orders to install a cumulative 350 MW solar power project under the PM-KUSUM scheme in Rajasthan . This order underscores Luminous ’ expanding role in advancing India’s clean energy goals and strengthening rural energy security through effective solar adoption. , India’s leading consumer energy fulfilment company, has secured multiple orders toThis order underscores’ expanding role in advancing India’s clean energy goals and strengthening rural energy security through effectiveadoption.

As part of the project , Luminous will supply 1000 utility-scale Grid-Tie Luminous NXI A inverters for powering the projects. The Luminous NXI A grid-tie inverter delivers up to 99% efficiency with a rugged IP66 and C5-M design, ensuring maximum energy yield even in extreme weather conditions. Its advanced protections and 10-year warranty make it a reliable, scalable choice for utility-scale solar deployments.

According to Preeti Bajaj, CEO & MD of Luminous Power Technologies , “India has entered a phase of renewable acceleration, rapidly becoming one of the world’s most dynamic markets for clean energy, supported by ambitious national targets and strong policy initiatives. The 350 MW solar project under the PM-KUSUM scheme marks a major milestone for Luminous . It reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting India’s clean energy transition while empowering rural communities at scale.”

“By combining Luminous ’s advanced solar technology with the entrepreneurial spirit of Rajasthan ’s farmers, we are creating a future where clean energy and livelihood thrive together,” added Preeti Bajaj.

Under the project structure, the electricity generated from these solar plants will be sold to local DISCOMs, which will then distribute the clean energy to residential, commercial, and institutional consumers in their respective areas. The initiative also plays a vital role in supporting the livelihoods of farmers who lease their land for solar development, providing them with a stable and additional income stream. More than 150 farmer families are expected to benefit directly from the program. The combined installations could generate between 500 and 560 million units of electricity annually, potentially offsetting an estimated 402,000 to 459,000 tonnes of CO₂ each year—equivalent to planting approximately 19 to 22 million trees.

The project is expected to be executed in a staggered manner beginning in the first quarter of 2026. Multiple EPC contractors and local developers will collaborate on the rollout, with land-leasing arrangements facilitated directly with farmers and landowners across the participating regions.

Luminous is full stack consumer energy fulfillment company that offers an advanced, complete solar ecosystem, featuring a range of products for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, along with end-to-end expertise—from initial consultation to seamless installation and reliable maintenance through its wide service network. The NXI-A grid-tie inverters are designed for India’s evolving power needs. Its compact, wall-mounted design saves space and simplifies installation. It can withstand extreme temperatures (-30°C to 60°C) and boasts up to 99% efficiency for optimal solar panel performance. The inverter is compatible with high-capacity solar panels, including TOPCon and Monocrystalline types. Intelligent monitoring systems offer real-time alerts for any potential issues, maximizing energy yield and ensuring peak efficiency through automatic diagnostics.