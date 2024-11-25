Lupin’s ESG Score Rises to 76 in S&P Global ESG Ratings

Mumbai, November 25, 2024: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced its S&P Global ESG scores have moved up to 76 from 69 last year, well above the industry average of 30 in the pharmaceuticals sector. The company has demonstrated consistent and sustained growth in its Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) performance, underlying its commitment to all aspects of business. Lupin’s steady climb in the S&P Global ESG scores is one amongst the fastest in the pharma industry in India.

A strong Sustainability framework is at the heart of Lupin’s strategy and the company has integrated it in all its business operations. By accelerating its transition to net-zero emissions, enhancing social impact, and upholding the highest standards of governance, Lupin is paving the way for a more sustainable and equitable future.

Commenting on the achievement, Ramesh Swaminathan, Executive Director, Global CFO and Head – API Plus SBU, Lupin said, “We have made significant progress in our Environmental, Social, and Governance goals over the last four years. The S&P score reaffirms our commitment to prioritizing sustainability and creating impactful and sustainable healthcare solutions that benefit our patients and our communities worldwide.”

Some of Lupin’s main focus areas on the ESG front are environmental stewardship (climate change, water recycling, circular economy, LCA, biodiversity assessment), employee well-being (diversity, equity and inclusion), supply chain sustainability, and patient-centric innovation. The Company has increased its share of use of renewable energy to 33.8% and reduced carbon emissions by 21% over the last year. The company is water positive in all its water usage.