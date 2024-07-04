Luxriot appoints Sandesh Kaup as its Director, to spearhead India’s growth

India, July 4, 2024 — Luxriot, a leading global provider of video and data management software (VDMS) committed to innovation and transformation, today announced the appointment of Sandesh Kaup as the new Director for the Indian incorporated registered company – Luxriot India Private Limited.

Welcoming Sandesh to Luxriot, Vitaly Bondarenko, Luxriot’s Executive Director, and CTO said, “We are delighted to have our new India Director in the Luxriot family! Sandesh comes with a wealth of experience in video and data management software. With our key market differentiators encompassing open platform, scalable solutions, and efficient performance, our security and video surveillance software stands at the forefront of innovation today.”

“I’m thrilled to be embarking on this new journey with Luxriot with an aim to drive innovation and expand our market leadership by harnessing the prowess of cutting-edge technology. Committed to the strategic growth of the company, I look forward to contributing to the transformation of the VDMS landscape in India by putting our customers at the heart of everything we do,” said Sandesh Kaup, Director, Luxriot India on his appointment.

“We look forward to our new India leadership helping us expand our reach and continue delivering cutting-edge solutions to meet the dynamic needs of our customers. Welcome aboard, together, we will harness these strengths to drive excellence across India and beyond,” said Alexander Ignatenko, VP Global Sales, Luxriot.

At Luxriot, Sandesh’s primary objective will be to establish Luxriot as the VDMS leader; the comprehensive solutions provider of well-designed, top-quality and high-performance Video and Data Management software.

Sandesh joins the company after an incredible nine-year employment with Milestone Systems where he last served as the country manager for India and SAARC. Previously, he has also worked with Bosch Security, Ingram Micro, and Anixter. He has a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Instrumentation from Mumbai University.