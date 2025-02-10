LyfeIndex Expands Global Reach with Participation in Web Summit Qatar 2025

New Delhi, 10th February 2025: LyfeIndex, the world’s first digital memorial platform dedicated to preserving family legacies, is set to participate in Web Summit Qatar 2025, taking place from 23rd – 26th February at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC). The groundbreaking platform will showcase its innovative approach to digital remembrance, offering a unique way for individuals and families to celebrate their heritage and preserve cherished memorials for future generations.

This summit is one of the largest and most anticipated events in the tech and startup world. CNBC-TV18’s partnership with Web Summit Qatar presents a unique opportunity for Indian startups and MSMEs to connect with this global audience and explore Qatar’s vibrant landscape for business innovation. LyfeIndex harnesses cutting-edge technology to create digital memorials for departed loved ones. The platform allows users to store and share life stories, multimedia memorials, and personal archives, ensuring that family histories are preserved for generations to come. With a growing global community, LyfeIndex seeks to redefine the way individuals connect with their heritage. digital age.

“We are thrilled to introduce LyfeIndex at Web Summit Qatar 2025 and share our vision with investors, innovators, and thought leaders,” said Mr. Manoj Swarup, Founder and Innovator at LyfeIndex. “Our platform is all about creating a lasting digital footprint that strengthens family bonds and cultural heritage.”

As part of the Web Summit, LyfeIndex will have the opportunity to pitch its vision to a panel of leading investors, gaining access to invaluable mentorship and funding opportunities. The event will serve as a launchpad for the platform’s expansion into new markets, particularly in the Middle East, where there is a growing demand for innovative digital solutions.

“The Middle East’s digital transformation is accelerating, and LyfeIndex is positioned to play a crucial role in preserving legacies in an increasingly online world,” added Mr. Swarup. “By participating in Web Summit Qatar, we aim to forge strategic partnerships and scale our platform to a global audience.”

LyfeIndex’s presence at Web Summit Qatar underscores its commitment to innovation and its mission to redefine how people remember and celebrate their loved ones. The company invites attendees, investors, and industry experts to visit its booth and explore how its platform is shaping the future of digital legacy preservation.