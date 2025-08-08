M-Now witnesses a 3X surge in demand for gifting-related categories on Myntra

Bengaluru, August 08th, 2025: With the onset of the festive season, Myntra has observed a strong surge in demand on M-Now, its hyper-speed delivery proposition. During the lead-up period to Raksha Bandhan, M-Now witnessed a 1.5X spike in orders placed. As customers look for premium gifting options at speed, M-Now continues to be their go-to across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai with 300+ Rakhi styles and 800+ gift options available for delivery in as little as 30 minutes.

As the festive season gathers momentum, customer preferences reflect a blend of tradition, modernity, and strong gifting intent. Accessories have taken the spotlight with a 5X surge in demand, signalling a clear trend toward thoughtful gifting. Other key lifestyle categories, including Apparel, Footwear, and Personal Care, have also seen a strong ~1.5X growth over the last month. Delhi NCR leads the festive charge, with a 1.7X spike in orders. The surge is powered by a strong inclination toward ethnic wear, with kurtas emerging as the top choice. Mumbai recorded a 1.5X spike in orders with customers embracing both traditional and contemporary styles. Bangalore saw demand being led by ethnic wear categories, underlining a growing interest in occasion wear across the city. Popular brands include Libas, Indo Era, Manyavar, Jompers, True Browns, Palmonas, Zaveri Pearls, among others.

Across all three metros, gifting-focused assortment types such as fragrance gift sets, handbags, watches, and beauty kits continue to be popular choices among speed-sensitive shoppers, with an average of 3X growth in demand over the last month. International brands on M-Now have seen a 1.5X overall growth in demand, as premium labels continue to gain traction during the festive season. Trending international brands among customers include Tommy Hilfiger, MANGO, Hidesign, Armani Exchange, GAP, Michael Kors, Levi’s, MAC, The Ordinary, GUESS, New Balance, adidas Originals, among others.