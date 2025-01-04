M1xchange Sees Rapid Growth as Large Companies Join TReDS Platform

TReDS platform M1xchange eyes rapid growth as companies with annual turnover exceeding INR 250 Cr rush to register on TReDS

Delhi, January 04, 2025: With the Ministry of MSME announcing a March 31, 2025, deadline for mandatory registration on the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) for companies with an annual turnover of INR 250 crore or more vide (CG-DL-E-07112024-258523) dated 7 November, 2024. M1xchange, India’s leading RBI-licensed TReDS platform, is expecting rapid growth from the Delhi NCR region. Dehi NCR, known for its service-driven economy that includes banking, insurance, information technology, logistics, and real estate, is well-positioned to benefit from the platform’s unique financing solutions.

Delhi NCR is currently the country’s second largest corporate hub, with 315,268 active registered companies (247,237 in Delhi and 68,031 in NCR). Sector including Automotive and auto parts, electronics, infrastructure, and energy are all witnessing substantial growth. M1xchange is prepared to support these organizations’ growth through improved cash flow management, strengthened vendor relationships by facilitating Faster payment to suppliers, and lower funding costs.

Sundeep Mohindru, Promoter & Director, M1xchange, said, “The government’s decision to mandate TReDS registration for corporates with more than 250 Cr annual turnover and reduction of mandatory threshold will bring additional 7,000 corporates and 22 Central Public Sector Enterprises driving wider adoption of the platform and bridging the credit gap by enhancing access to critical working capital solutions. M1xchange is committed to empowering corporates and their MSME vendors by providing seamless, collateral-free financing solutions that strengthen working capital flow and foster sustainable growth. “Corporates can digitize their supply chain by leveraging end-to-end digital invoice discounting platform to strengthen vendor relationship, ensure compliance through timely payments, and reducing the procurement cost.” he added.

With a pan India presence, M1xchange has partnered with over 65 Banks, more than 2,200 corporates, and over 40,000 MSMEs to date. The TReDS platform has facilitated discounting of invoices of over ₹1.4 lakh crore. Additionally, M1xchange is the first to expand the scope of TReDS with its innovative Small-to-small financing initiative, tested in RBI’s Third Cohort under the Regulatory Sandbox (RS). This initiative has successfully brought tier 2 and tier 3 MSMEs into the formal credit system, enabling them to benefit from early payments at competitive rates.