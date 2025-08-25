MAAC Manifest 2025 Inspires the Spirit of Creativity among India’s Next Generation of Animation, VFX, and Digital Design Talent in Pune

Mumbai, August 25th, 2025: MAAC (Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity), a premier institute and a pioneer in high-end 3D animation, VFX training, Gaming, and Multimedia and a training brand of Aptech Limited, has recently wrapped up its flagship event MAAC Manifest 2025—a forum for AVGC-XR professionals and aspirants to exchange learnings and trends. This knowledge-driven event took place on 22nd August 2025 at Jawaharlal Memorial Auditorium in Pune, bringing together students, alumni, and esteemed industry experts for a day dedicated to inspiration, learning, and creative exchange.

Building on its rich legacy of previous successful editions—which have seen over 2,500 participants pan-India and facilitated invaluable collaboration between students and industry leaders—this year’s event was carefully curated to foster the growth of aspiring creators. MAAC Manifest continues its commitment to providing opportunities that extend beyond classroom walls, preparing youth for meaningful careers in the creative industries.

The highlight of MAAC Manifest 2025 was an exclusive session by Mr. Anand Bhanushali, Managing Director of philmCGI. Titled “Vision to Frames – The philmCGI Signature,” his presentation offered MAAC students a rare glimpse into their studio’s unique storytelling methodology and their relentless pursuit of creative excellence. Attendees gained first-hand insights into the making of cinematic experiences that have set benchmarks in the Indian filmmaking industry and abroad.

In addition to the keynote, the day featured vibrant alumni panel discussions. MAAC’s alumni, now established professionals across India’s top studios and production houses, shared their journeys and experiences, guiding students through practical insights, trends, and skills essential for building a successful career in Animation, VFX, Gaming, and Digital Design. The sessions aimed to bridge the gap between education and industry, equipping attendees with perspectives that are both current and actionable. MAAC Manifest 2025 also included interactive workshops, live demonstrations, and opportunities for hands-on learning, ensuring participants benefit from practical exposure alongside theoretical understanding.

MAAC Manifest 2025 saw a vibrant gathering of more than 600 students and aspirants. For the city’s creative aspirants, the event served not only as a hub for networking and learning but also as an opportunity for MAAC to engage with and showcase their commitment to nurturing future talent.

Speaking of the event, Mr. Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer, Global Retail, Aptech Limited and Brand Custodian, MAAC, shared, “MAAC Manifest continues to be an integral platform for students, alumni, and experts to come together. We believe such events are pivotal in skilling today’s youth and empowering them to make meaningful contributions in the ever-evolving Media and Entertainment Industry. The exposure, networking, and mentorship opportunities offered set the tone for a transformative journey toward creative success.”

Participating centres from Pune include MG Road, JM Road, Kothrud, Hadapsar, Satara Road, and Kharadi. These centres, known for their commitment to academic excellence and industry-readiness, joined hands to deliver an event that reflects MAAC’s vision of shaping India’s creative landscape.