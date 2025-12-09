Macquarie Asset Management appoints new Head of Real Asset to drive next phase of growth in India

India, Dec 09th: Macquarie Asset Management (“MAM”) today announced a strategic leadership appointment to its India real asset team, reinforcing its commitment to investing in and enhancing critical infrastructure across the energy, transportation, and social sectors, in one of its key growth markets.

Prateek Jhawar Appointed Head of Real Assets, India

Prateek Jhawar will join MAM as Head of Real Assets for India, effective January 2026. He will be responsible for MAM’s infrastructure and green investments teams in India, leading origination and investment strategies to drive the MAM India’s next phase of growth.

Prateek will join MAM from Avendus Capital, where he has worked since 2008 and advanced into senior leadership roles. With over 21 years of experience in investment banking and corporate finance, Prateek has a strong track record in mergers and acquisitions, leading strategic transactions across infrastructure, power, logistics, and real estate, as well as deep structuring and fundraising experience. At Avendus, Prateek helped establish the structured finance and special situations advisory business and later founded the Infrastructure and Real Assets vertical, building a highly regarded advisory team recognised for its deep sector expertise. He is a Chartered Accountant and CFA charter holder with a Bachelor of Commerce from Mumbai University.

Verena Lim, Co-Head of Asia-Pacific Macquarie Asset Management Infrastructure and Chief Executive Officer of Macquarie Group in Asia said: “We are delighted to welcome Prateek to Macquarie Asset Management. His deep experience across various sectors and ability to leverage his established network will strengthen our investment capabilities in a growing market like India and deliver long-term value for our investors. We look forward to Prateek’s leadership in advancing MAM India’s next phase of growth.”

Macquarie’s Commitment to India

Since 1999, Macquarie has invested over $US4.2 billion in equity capital across Indian businesses, making it one of the largest international investors in Indian toll roads, renewables and digital infrastructure. In August 2025, MAM closed its fundraise for Vertelo, a fleet electrification solutions platform in India, helping to drive India’s EV transition.

Macquarie’s India operations represent one of its largest staff bases outside Australia, with over 1,900 employees based across its Mumbai, Gurugram, and Hyderabad offices.

India continues to be an important market for Macquarie, driven by robust economic and demographic trends, which are fuelling demand for digital and physical infrastructure. India’s ambitions to achieve net zero emissions by 2070 further highlight the potential for green investments.