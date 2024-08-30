Madame Unveils Fresh New Logo as Part of Rebranding Journey

Hyderabad, 30th August, 2024: Madame, a leading name in women’s fashion, announces the launch of its brand-new logo. This unveiling marks a significant step in Madame’s comprehensive rebranding initiative, which began in March 2024 with the introduction of a dynamic new store design concept.

The new logo embodies a fresh interpretation of Madame’s core philosophy, “Be Everyone U R.” It celebrates the multifaceted nature of the modern Indian woman, empowering her to embrace all aspects of her personality – trendy, casual, bold, glamorous and everything else she wants to be.

A Logo with Depth and Story

Beyond its aesthetic appearance, the logo boasts a deeper meaning. The design leans towards a modern and minimal aesthetic, featuring a clean, geometric typeface that exudes both simplicity and magnificence. The sleek curves of the logotype evoke a sense of calmness and balance, while the logomark, resembling a labyrinth, adds a touch of mystery and intrigue. The strong and graceful design serves as an invitation – a call to embark on an adventure of self-discovery. The lines shaping the “M” subtly represent the diverse styles and individualities of the Madame woman, a visual reinforcement of the brand’s empowering message.

Akhil Jain, the Executive Director of Madame says, “We wanted Madame’s new logo to tell a story; and to redefine what it means to wear and experience fashion. So, it has been created keeping in mind the multifaceted lives of the modern women, who juggle and embrace multiple roles.

Its modern yet minimal design represents strength and grace while offering a fresh perspective on fashion. It is a powerful visual identity that resonates with our brand’s values, aspirations, and most importantly with our customers.”

Alex Athanassoulas, President & CEO of Stirixis Group, the design expert behind the logo, elaborates:

“We are incredibly proud to have collaborated with Madame, not just on crafting their new logo and store design, but also in developing a business strategy that truly aligns with their vision for long-term growth and customer connection. Every design element connects the brand to its customers and empowers them to express their individuality. The new logo, clean and minimal, serves as a canvas for this self-expression. The logomark denotes femininity and a sense of mystery by resembling a labyrinth, intuitively inviting you on an adventure of self-discovery. The store design extends this concept: it’s a space where exploration meets comfort, where technology enhances the personal shopping journey. Together, these strategic efforts enhance the brand’s identity whilst contributing meaningfully to Madame’s growth and long-term prosperity in the global fashion industry”.

A Holistic Rebranding

The new logo is just one component of Madame’s broader rebranding efforts. The brand’s revamped new store design offers an immersive space that encourages self-expression and exploration. The holistic approach aligns perfectly with the new logo, reinforcing Madame’s commitment to empowering women and celebrating their unique styles. Therefore, this rebranding emphasizes on a stronger meaning, beyond a mere aesthetic upgrade. It signifies Madame’s unwavering commitment to empowering women through fashion.

A Milestone Solidifying the Brand’s Position in the Market

With this rebranding, Madame reaffirms its position as a leading force in the women’s fashion industry. The brand’s dedication to providing stylish and empowering apparel is evident in its diverse range of offerings, from trendy casual wear to glamorous evening attire. By embracing a new logo and reimagining its brand identity, Madame is not only evolving with the times but also setting a new standard for fashion. The brand’s message of empowerment and self-expression resonates with women across the globe, making it a beloved and trusted name in the fashion industry.