Mae Tichenor Joins S.E.E.D.’s Leadership Team

Binghamton, NY, March 01, 2025 –S.E.E.D. Planning Group proudly announces that Mae Tichenor, Senior Administrative Coordinator, has joined the firms leadership team.

S.E.E.D.’s Leadership Team was formed to acknowledge team members who exemplify the company’s values and have personally and professionally dedicated themselves to inspiring, mentoring, and leading others in pursuit of making a difference in everything they do.

All members of the Leadership Team are personally invested and committed to the success as shareholders in S.E.E.D. Planning Group. Each member plays a personalized role in S.E.E.D.’s collective success and either leads or contributes to teams focused on executing the firm’s strategic business plan. Mae leads the Admin and Inspiration team and serves on the Advanced Planning Team.