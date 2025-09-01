Magenta Mobility Appoints Bhavesh Panchal as Chief Technology Officer

Mumbai, 01st September 2025: Magenta Mobility, a leader in electric mobility solutions, today announced the appointment of Mr. Bhavesh Panchal as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Bhavesh will be responsible for shaping the company’s technology vision, accelerating its digital transformation journey, and driving innovation across the Pan-India operations.

With over 25 years of experience in driving global complex digital transformation programs, Bhavesh brings deep expertise in cloud adoption, enterprise applications, AI/ML, automation, customer experience platforms, data governance, and cybersecurity. He will also play a key role in advancing Magenta’s focus on digital growth, ESG-aligned technology solutions, and next-generation platforms designed to enhance stakeholder value.

Bhavesh joins Magenta Mobility with a strong track record of leadership across global organisations, including VFS Global, Hitachi Consulting, Deloitte, and Mahindra & Mahindra, where he successfully delivered impactful digital programs across various industries and geographies.

Welcoming his appointment, Mr. Maxson Lewis, Managing Director and CEO, Magenta Mobility, said, “We are delighted to have Bhavesh join us as our Chief Technology Officer. His leadership will strengthen our digital-first strategy and ensure that technology continues to be a key driver of growth and innovation at Magenta Mobility.” Commenting on his new role, Mr. Bhavesh Panchal, Chief Technology Officer, Magenta Mobility, said, “I am thrilled to take on the role of CTO at Magenta Mobility. I look forward to building on the company’s strong foundation and leveraging technology to deliver impactful, future-ready solutions for our customers and partners.”

This appointment marks another step in Magenta Mobility’s efforts to strengthen its leadership team, further reinforcing the company’s vision of driving innovation and sustainable growth in the electric mobility sector.