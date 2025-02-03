Magicrete showcases AAC Wall Panels- Latest Breakthrough in Wall Construction at the 19th Edition of CONSTRO 2025 Pune

Pune, 03rd February 2025: Magicrete, a leader in AAC blocks, construction chemicals, and precast solutions is participating in the CONSTRO 2025, which is being held from 30th Jan to 2nd Feb 2025 at the Pune International Exhibition and Convention Centre. At Booth E-15, Magicrete is showcasing its cutting-edge AAC Wall Panels which provide faster execution and less labour making the process of construction cost-efficient and environment-friendly. Magicrete’s portfolio of products aligns with the expo’s focus on modern methods of construction (MMC), sustainability, and innovation.

Magicrete AAC Wall Panels revolutionise wall construction traditional methods by enabling 16 times faster wall-building. Next comes the Superior Thermal and Sound Insulation, with the highest thermal rating (K-value: 0.16 W/m·K), Magicrete’s AAC solutions help reduce air-conditioning costs by up to 30%, while the 44 dB sound insulation ensures enhanced comfort. Their Unmatched Fire Resistance boasts a 4-hour fire rating, ensuring enhanced safety for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Magicrete’s AAC technology has been successfully implemented in iconic projects, including bullet train stations, data centres (STT), and major developments by DLF, Lodha, and Foxconn.

“India’s construction sector is evolving rapidly, embracing advanced technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. At Magicrete, we are committed to leading this transformation by providing state-of-the-art AAC solutions that redefine modern construction practices,” said Sourabh Bansal, Managing Director, Magicrete.

CONSTRO 2025 is an international fair, organised by the Pune Construction Engineering Research Foundation (PCERF), every year. The exhibition is being organised over an area of 21078 sq.m, exhibiting 450+ booths. With a presence of more than 15,000 business delegates, the show is supported by reputed industry associations and has been recognized by ITPO New Delhi.

CONSTRO 2025 serves as a dynamic platform to bring together key players from the construction industry, including developers, architects, contractors, and infrastructure specialists. With Pune’s rapid urban expansion and increasing demand for eco-friendly and high-performance building materials, Magicrete aims to demonstrate how its advanced AAC solutions can contribute to faster, cost-effective, and energy-efficient construction.