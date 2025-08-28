Mahatta and Co. Onboards Flash Communications as Communication and PR Partner

New Delhi, 28th Aug, 2025 – Mahatta & Co., one of India’s most iconic photography houses with a legacy spanning over a century, has appointed Flash Communications as its official Communication and Public Relations partner. The collaboration marks a significant step in amplifying Mahatta & Co.’s heritage, creative vision, and future projects to a wider audience.

Founded in 1915, Mahatta & Co. has been a visual storyteller of India’s journey—capturing historic moments from the Partition and Independence celebrations to India’s first fashion show and the transformation of Connaught Place. With its legacy rooted in photography and design, the brand continues to evolve, blending archival storytelling with modern innovations.

“Mahatta & Co. has been synonymous with photography, legacy, and storytelling for over four generations,” said Mr. Arjun Mahatta, Partner, Mahatta & Co. “With Flash Communications, we aim to bring this legacy closer to today’s audiences while showcasing our upcoming projects in a fresh, engaging way.” He added.

Manas Chhabra, Founder, Flash Communications, added: “We are excited to partner with Mahatta & Co. and craft narratives that highlight their unmatched history while shaping their voice for modern media platforms.”

Through this partnership, Flash Communications will drive strategic PR initiatives, media outreach, and storytelling campaigns aimed at strengthening Mahatta & Co.’s positioning as both a heritage institution and a contemporary creative powerhouse.