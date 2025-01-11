MAHE and Hildesheim, Germany hosts International Conference on Therapeutic Philosophy

Manipal, 11 January 2025: The Department of Philosophy (DoP) in collaboration with the Department of Clinical Psychology at the Manipal College of Health Professions (MCHP) and the Institute for Philosophy of the University of Hildesheim, Germany is organising the first conference on Therapeutic Philosophy in Global Perspectives (TPGP) and the launch of the Centre for Therapeutic Philosophy (CTP) from 13-17 January 2025 at the Fourth Floor, AC Auditorium, MIT Library Building, MAHE, Manipal.

The conference is designed to celebrate and inaugurate the Manipal Centre for Therapeutic Philosophy (MCTP) and aims to establish itself as a biennial platform for scholars and practitioners of philosophy from across the globe to meet, reflect, and practice their discipline in a combined theoretical, heuristic, and hands-on manner. With participation from 15 international scholars and 15 Indian scholars, the conference will provide an interdisciplinary dialogue between philosophy and psychological therapeutic practices, drawing on insights from both Western and Indian traditions.

The Centre for Therapeutic Philosophy (CTP) is dedicated to advancing holistic well-being through the integration of philosophical inquiry and therapeutic practices. The CTP’s approach is rooted in the belief that philosophy is not merely an academic exercise, but a transformative tool that can guide individuals toward self-reflection, personal growth, and general well-being. The center particularly emphasizes therapeutic practices drawn from Indian philosophical traditions while maintaining a global perspective on philosophical therapies. By combining philosophical theories with therapeutic applications, the CTP strives to promote philosophy as a means of enhancing life and health, both for individuals and communities.

The five-day conference will have distinct themes each day, encouraging discussions of various therapeutic philosophies:

Day 1 will showcase panel discussions and keynote addresses on centre of therapeutic philosophy. Participants will engage in a discussion between psychology and philosophy.

Day 2 will have counselling and therapy methods. Sessions on logic based therapy and therapeutic counselling which examine various philosophical approaches and their therapeutic uses, will be held one the second day.

Day 3 will cover art therapy as well as current issues in philosophy and psychology. The philosophical therapy and Buddhism session will look at the ways in which Buddhist practices and philosophical therapy interact.

On day 4, Philosophy as the way of life will be the main topic along with the considerations of how philosophy might be used practically as an art of life. The day will also highlight the importance of philosophy of Indian Therapy along with its historical and current significance.

Whereas day 5 will culminate in a panel discussion on ‘Academic Life as Therapy: A Global Perspective on Best Practices’ and a valedictory address on ‘Therapeutic Aspects in Ancient Sacred Arts’ by Dr. Arno Böhler from the University of Vienna.

The launch of the Centre for Therapeutic Philosophy (CTP) and the Therapeutic Philosophy in Global Perspectives (TPGP) signifies a visionary step of MAHE towards integrating philosophy into practical frameworks for individual and societal transformation. This reaffirms our commitment to fostering meaningful discourse on philosophy’s therapeutic potential,” remarked Dr Srinivasa Acharya – Head, Department of Philosophy and Manipal Universal Press, MAHE.

Dr. Rolf Elberfeld, Professor at the University of Hildesheim, Germany, said, “By engaging traditions worldwide, including Indian and Western paradigms, the conference on Therapeutic Philosophy will provide a platform for groundbreaking discussions on philosophy’s role in fostering mental and emotional resilience. Central to this initiative is the inauguration of the Centre for Therapeutic Philosophy (CTP) at the Department of Philosophy (DoP), MAHE, underscores the importance of integrating ancient wisdom with modern therapeutic practices. It represents a model for interdisciplinary collaboration, blending philosophy, clinical psychology, and cultural studies to address pressing global issues”.

MAHE’s Manipal Centre for Therapeutic Philosophy embraces therapeutic aspect of philosophy as a mean of personal transformation. The center’s mission is to explore how philosophical practice, when integrated into daily life, can help individuals engage in self-reflection, promote mental health, and lead to a more balanced and fulfilling existence.

Conference’s key objective is to bridge the gap between Eastern and Western approaches to therapeutic philosophy. Indian cultures have used philosophy as treatment for ages, although Western philosophers have long investigated the healing possibilities of philosophy. By integrating the knowledge of both worlds, the conference will examine these global viewpoints to develop a more comprehensive, integrated framework for therapeutic philosophy.