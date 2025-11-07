MAHE Bengaluru Open House 3.0: A Window into Future-Ready Campus

Bengaluru, 07th November 2025: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru is bringing back Open House. After two immensely successful editions, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru is all set to host Open House 3.0 on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at its vibrant Yelahanka campus.

Open House 3.0 transforms the university into a living roadmap to the future, where every corner tells a story and every interaction inspires discovery. Reflecting on the event, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Madhu Veeraraghavan observes, “Open House 3.0 offers a glimpse into what future-ready education truly feels like; where students and parents not only explore our new-age programmes but experience the vibrant pulse of our academic community.” Hear more from him and the leadership team as they address the gathering between 2:00 PM and 3:30 PM.

Visitors can expect a power-packed day filled with hands-on workshops, performances, and immersive activities across MAHE’s constituent institutions, each offering a glimpse into the learning and life that define the MAHE spirit. Walk through the campus as it comes alive with live jam sessions, flash mobs, student showcases, and engaging faculty interactions.

Insights into Future-Ready Learning Across MAHE Bengaluru

From Management and Media to Technology and the Humanities, MAHE Bengaluru’s Open House 3.0 offers a unique window into the depth and interdisciplinarity of its academic landscape. Each school invites visitors to experience how innovation, collaboration, and creativity come together to shape future-ready learning aligned with new trends in education and emerging career pathways.

At T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI-BLR), leadership meets legacy through the Family Business League, where students and parents collaborate to solve real-world business challenges. The TAPMI Student Museum extends this spirit of experiential learning, featuring student-led projects and internship innovations. Meanwhile, engineering excellence takes center stage at the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT-BLR), with live demonstrations on Autonomous Mobility and AR/VR labs showcasing how future engineers are designing intelligent, immersive worlds. At the Department of Commerce (DOC), finance turns dynamic through Fin-Analytics: The Case Study Challenge and Dunk Your Investment, which bring data-driven decision-making and gamified investing to life. Adding a scientific edge, the Manipal Institute of Regenerative Medicine (MIRM) engages visitors with quizzes, puzzles, and model-making that ignite curiosity in the world of biomedical innovation.

Creativity and critical thinking converge at the Department of Liberal Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences (DLHSS) through workshops in Dance Movement Therapy, Visual Storytelling, and Mapping the World through Social Sciences, alongside vibrant student showcases exploring empathy, art, and social change. At the Manipal Law School (MLS), visitors can witness the excitement of a live Moot Court and test their knowledge through a Pop Quiz on Legal Curiosities. The Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology (SMI) completes this creative journey with Designing Workshops and Screen Printing Studios, inviting participants to transform ideas into stories that inspire.

Offering just a snapshot of what’s in store for the Open House, these highlights reflect the energy and creativity that define MAHE Bengaluru. MAHE Bengaluru Open House 3.0 is an invitation to see, explore, and experience what the future of learning looks like.