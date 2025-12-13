Mahindra to Commence Pre-Bookings for Its Premium SUV – XUV 7XO, Starting 12:00 PM, 15th December 2025

Chandigarh, Dec 13th: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today announced the opening of pre–bookings for its hi-tech, trendsetter, premium SUV – XUV 7XO. Customers can pre book starting at 12:00 PM on 15th December 2025, with a booking amount of INR 21000, to secure an early booking sequence for the highly awaited SUV.

Customers will have the flexibility to select their preferred dealership, fuel type, and transmission at the time of pre-booking. The XUV 7XO will be offered with two fuel options – petrol and diesel – available with both manual and automatic transmissions. The pre-booking option will be available across all Mahindra dealerships and the company’s online channels.