Main Street Meets Cyberspace

Boston, MA, March 20, 2024 — The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best small business Websites in the world as part of their 28th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at the WebAward Web site. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 90 industries, including a category for small business websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful Web site. The deadline for small business web sites to enter to be judged is May 31, 2024.

“In today’s digital era, websites serve as a pivotal platform for the marketing strategies of small businesses, enhancing their visibility, credibility, and sales opportunities,” stated William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Effectively designed websites empower small businesses to operate globally, transcending geographical barriers. Participating in the WebAward Competition offers small businesses a distinctive platform to highlight their website’s prowess and receive accolades for delivering superior online customer experiences. Achieving ‘award-winning’ status not only acknowledges their hard work but also opens doors to invaluable marketing prospects.”

Web sites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the advertising category is judged against other advertising entries in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.

Here are the past Best Small Business Website WebAward winners:

2023 – Sundin Associates for Steve The Bike Guy

2022 – MogerMedia Inc. for Alaskan Air Conditioning & Heating

2020 – LEAP Spark for Kern’s Kitchen

2019 – Hong Kong Trade Development Council for hktdc.com Small Orders – Small Orders, Big Prospects

2018 – Local Search Masters (LSM) for An Excellent Site For A Growing Fitness Franchise

2017 – Hong Kong Trade Development Council(HKTDC) for hktdc.com Small Orders – Small Orders, Big Prospects

2016 – DynamiX for Zerorez

2015 – TopSpot Internet Marketing for Punum Roofing of Houston Website

2014 – screenagers for 99 reasons why our website is not online yet

2013 – DASH Co. for DASH Co. Website

2012 – My1Stop.com for My1Stop.com – Printing Made Easy

2011 – Overstock.com for Overstock.com

2010 – CityMax.com for Small Business Website Builder

2009 – Risdall Marketing Group for Peter’s Body Shop Web Site Design

2008 – Hong Kong Trade Development Council for hktdc.com – The trusted online marketplace with third-party authentication

2007 – dLife for dLife Website

2006 – BusinessWeek Online for BusinessWeek Online – Small Biz

2005 – Mediapulse, Inc. for Stuart Row Landscapes, Inc.

2004 – Gerard Konars for Bridal and Formal, Inc. Website

2003 – Byte Interactive for Byte Interactive website

All small business entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.

Small Business Websites wishing to be considered for the Best Small Business Website can submit their website for consideration at WebAward.org.

Winners of a WebAward in the small business category will also receive:

· A limited-edition Commemorative NFT

· Increased visibility for their company

· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media

· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO

· Social media posts for your company and personal feeds

· A highlight for your resume.

· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers

· Unlimited bragging rights

The 2024 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and eTailConferences. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.