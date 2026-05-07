Maishaa Unveils Thread Art Collection, Bringing French Country Romance to Modern Bedrooms

New Delhi, May 07: Redefining bedroom aesthetics with a blend of artistry and comfort, Maishaa has introduced its exquisite Thread Art Collection—a premium bed linen range inspired by the serene charm of the French countryside. Designed to transform everyday living spaces into elegant sanctuaries, the collection celebrates craftsmanship, intricate detailing, and refined luxury.

Crafted from 100% combed cotton, the Thread Art Collection stands out for its delicate crewel thread work that accentuates floral motifs with subtle golden highlights. The intricate embroidery—featuring flowing, nature-inspired patterns—creates a visually rich texture, lending both depth and sophistication to bedspreads. The interplay of vibrant threadwork against contrasting bases delivers a striking yet graceful aesthetic.

Available in thoughtfully curated colour combinations such as Black–Fluorescent Green, Black–White, and Black–Red with distinctive red motif embroidery, the collection offers versatility for both contemporary and classic interiors. Each set includes finely designed bed sheets, pillowcases, and duvet covers, allowing homeowners to create a cohesive and luxurious bedroom experience.

Drawing inspiration from nature’s quiet beauty, the collection has been conceptualised by international designers who have translated the romance and tranquillity of countryside living into textile form. Every piece reflects meticulous attention to detail, reinforcing Maishaa’s commitment to quality and design excellence.

“At Maishaa, we believe that the bedroom is more than just a space—it is a personal retreat that should evoke comfort, beauty, and emotional warmth,” said Arun Garg, Founder, Maishaa. “With the Thread Art Collection, we have brought together global design sensibilities and traditional craftsmanship to create something truly timeless. The intricate thread work is not just decorative—it tells a story of elegance, heritage, and thoughtful design.”

Beyond aesthetics, the collection also prioritises well-being. The fabrics are anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and free from formaldehyde, ensuring a safe and healthy environment for users. This makes the Thread Art Collection not only a design statement but also a conscious lifestyle choice for modern homes.

“The Thread Art Collection embodies this philosophy—it is where comfort meets craftsmanship in its purest form. We pledge to create textiles with love and passion. The amazing look, texture and finesse is all possible only because of breakthrough processes and techniques that make ordinary things like home linen and furnishing fabrics, the ultimate in luxury and good living.” added Arun Garg.

With this launch, Maishaa continues to strengthen its position as a curator of global luxury textiles, offering holistic design solutions that extend from bedrooms to complete living environments. The Thread Art Collection stands as a testament to the brand’s vision of transforming homes into spaces of enduring elegance and meaningful comfort.